Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $39,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.