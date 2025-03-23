Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $96,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,477,000 after purchasing an additional 389,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

