Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $212,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,880,000 after buying an additional 134,651 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

