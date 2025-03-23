Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

