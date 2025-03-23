Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO) Shares Bought by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,180,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950,778 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF comprises 1.8% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 1.34% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF worth $60,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 56,055 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after buying an additional 963,734 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSMO opened at $27.26 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

