Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.93 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

