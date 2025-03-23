Mosley Wealth Management Sells 211 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mosley Wealth Management decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
