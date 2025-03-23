iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

