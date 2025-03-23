Mosley Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $135.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.