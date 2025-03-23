Swan Global Investments LLC Sells 142,870 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Swan Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,870 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

