Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.88 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.