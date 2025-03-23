HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Integer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $115.07 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

