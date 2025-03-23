Whittier Trust Co. Has $495,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,557,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,189,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.82. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

