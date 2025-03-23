Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $533,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

