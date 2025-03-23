Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 347,049 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 347,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,000. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 0.8% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

