Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,033 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 179.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $229.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.