Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $187.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

