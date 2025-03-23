iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,322 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

