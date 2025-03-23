HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.57 and its 200 day moving average is $281.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

