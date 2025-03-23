HUB Investment Partners LLC Takes $222,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 673,420 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 289,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.