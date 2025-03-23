Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. State Street Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,063 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,076,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

