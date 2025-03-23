iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $354,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after purchasing an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

