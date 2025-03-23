Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 736 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $101,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,883.75. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $106,500.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

