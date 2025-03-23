52,731 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Guardian Partners Inc.

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,731 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEM opened at $104.33 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $107.88. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

