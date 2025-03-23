The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 5.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $162,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $628,579,000 after buying an additional 374,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,414,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $316.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.05. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

