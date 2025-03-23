Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $115,707.06 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $115,707.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,007.72. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

