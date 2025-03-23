RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $135.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

