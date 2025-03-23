Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $552,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $2,503,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after buying an additional 77,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 722,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,184,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $189.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $194.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.