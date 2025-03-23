Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,091,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

