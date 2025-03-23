Head to Head Review: PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78% Apyx Medical -58.59% -137.98% -36.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PetVivo and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Apyx Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Apyx Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $1.05 million 11.71 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -1.16 Apyx Medical $48.10 million 0.99 -$18.71 million ($0.67) -1.88

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats PetVivo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

