Optimum Investment Advisors Has $143,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,035,319,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,630 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674,117 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 763,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

