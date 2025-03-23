10,140 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,664,000. Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,637,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,034,000 after purchasing an additional 802,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,193,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,645,000 after purchasing an additional 844,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 61,218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,943,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,537,000 after buying an additional 2,938,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,399,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FXI opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

