Value Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

PDD, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic value based on fundamental analysis. Investors often target these stocks expecting the market to eventually recognize their true worth, which may lead to price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,925,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587,589. PDD has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,592,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,555,181. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 26,907,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,067,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

