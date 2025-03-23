Optimum Investment Advisors Has $882,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWR opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.