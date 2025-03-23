Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

