Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 239,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 25,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

