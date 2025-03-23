Optimum Investment Advisors Has $247,000 Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

