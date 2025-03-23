HUB Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 811,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 944,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,993,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.5 %

U opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,648,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,367.16. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,849,425 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

