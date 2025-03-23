HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

