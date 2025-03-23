Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 667,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 335,429 shares.The stock last traded at $36.88 and had previously closed at $36.28.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,377,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 182,075 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.