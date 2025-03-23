25,044 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Redfin by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,466 shares in the company, valued at $620,053.04. The trade was a 18.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.