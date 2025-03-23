Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler Sells 4,536 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $60,147.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,597.46. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evolus Trading Down 1.7 %

Evolus stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $828.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EOLS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evolus by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 68,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188,685 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

