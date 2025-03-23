Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 22nd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, CleanSpark, MARA, Riot Platforms, and Core Scientific are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that have significant involvement in bitcoin, whether through holding the cryptocurrency as an asset, engaging in bitcoin mining, or providing related services. Investing in these stocks gives people indirect exposure to bitcoin’s market movements along with other company-specific and broader financial factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,021,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,603,805. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 87,713,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,944,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 4.20. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,011,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,816,560. MARA has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,477,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,250,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 14,226,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 6.83.

