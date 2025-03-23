Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 403 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $565.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.12 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

