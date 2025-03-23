7,246 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $256,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,932,143.30. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,289. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.