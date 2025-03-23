Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

SCHK stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

