Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 355.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

