Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

