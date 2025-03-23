Promising Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – March 20th

Alphabet, ServiceNow, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate in the medical and healthcare sectors, such as pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers. These stocks offer investors exposure to innovations and growth in areas like drug development and medical technology, while often being considered defensive investments due to the essential nature of healthcare services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.88. 11,323,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,767,220. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $146.74 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.47.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $20.30 on Thursday, hitting $823.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $979.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $984.61.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $512.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.22. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $468.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

