Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $250.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.